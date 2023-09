Quilters Dozen Quilting Club members hand-quilt a unique creation each year, which is raffled off as the group’s main fundraiser during the annual PrairieFest Quilt Show, held at Oswego’s historic Little White School Museum.

Ed Gjertsen of Winnetka was the winner of the 2023 PrairieFest Quilt Raffle on June 20.

For information on the Quilters Dozen, call Diana Schlosser at 630-554-9367 or Sue Matile at 630-554-8783.