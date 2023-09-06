‘Grand Old Flags’ now on exhibit at Oswego’s Little White School Museum

From flags celebrating the nation’s Bicentennial in 1976 to 48-star flags from the World War II era, to checkered flags used at the legendary Oswego Drag Raceway, the Little White School Museum’s “Grand Old Flags” exhibit will inform and entertain as visitors learn about Oswego-related flags and banners.

Stop by the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. in Oswego, and check out some of the historic, rarely-seen fabulous flags and beautiful banners museum staff have pulled out of storage for this current seasonal exhibit.

The star of the flag show is a rare “Great Star” pattern flag dating to the pre-Civil War era, with its 28 stars arranged in a circular design around a large central star. The flag boasts seven broad red stripes and six white stripes. At least some of the fabric in the flag was manufactured at the Washington Mills in Lawrence, Mass., according to a label still on the flag, identified by researchers at the Lawrence History Center, Lawrence, Mass.

The huge flag, measuring 76 by 110 inches, was flown by farmers representing the Oswego Prairie German Evangelical Church who attended an 1873 convention of farmers and laborers in Yorkville. The museum had it professionally restored in 2011 after it spent more than 100 years in a farmer’s hayloft.

Admission to the show, which runs through Sept. 29, and to the museum is free, but donations are always accepted.

Regular hours are Thursday and Friday, 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Monday, 4 to 9 p.m. The museum, located just two blocks east of Oswego’s historic downtown business district, is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

For more information, call 630-554-2999, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.