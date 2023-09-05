Sex offender taken into custody by Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies

A registered sex offender was taken into custody by Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputies on Sept. 4 after being located with a minor at Silver Springs State Park near Yorkville.

Robin Lish, 61, of Yorkville is being charged with being present in a public park as a registered sexual predator/child sex offender, a Class A misdemeanor.

Sheriff’s deputies received a report at 12:05 p.m. on Sept. 4 of Lish entering a restricted area of Silver Springs State Park along with a juvenile.

Upon deputies’ arrival in the area, Lish and the juvenile were located near the Fox River.

Investigation revealed Lish and the juvenile are known to one another, sheriff’s deputies said.

Detectives were summoned to conduct further investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident and at this time the investigation is still active and ongoing.