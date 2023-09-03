Representative Kifowit hosts veteran discussions

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, a United States Marine Corps veteran, hosted a roundtable discussion with U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) in August to reaffirm their unwavering support and commitment to our Veterans.

Numerous critical topics were discussed by the veterans who were in attendance representing the branches of the U.S. military. The roundtable focused on essential matters such as VA healthcare and benefits, veteran suicide prevention, improving the transition program for newly discharged service members and the support for women veterans.

“My fellow veterans dedicate their lives in service to our country, and it is important to reciprocate that dedication by ensuring they receive the resources and benefits they deserve,” Kifowit said in a news release.

Durbin expressed his unwavering dedication in the release, stating, “We owe it to them, and to the ideals they’ve defended, to stand by their side as they’ve stood by ours.”

The gathering captured a powerful moment of collaboration, emphasizing the ongoing efforts of both Kifowit and Durbin in advocating for necessary changes and improved support systems for our deserving veterans.