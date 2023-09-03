Oswego museum hosts ‘Oswego History Tour – Back to School’ Sept. 9

Schools play important roles in the life of any community - and not just an educational one. They are often social gathering places for communities - sporting events, arts and cultural events, parent/teacher meetings and so many other examples.

At noon on Saturday, Sept. 9, learn about some of Oswego’s fascinating early school history and explore the locations and heritage of the community’s “in town” schools as Oswegoland Heritage Association members lead “Oswego History Tour – Back to School” in cooperation with the Oswegoland Park District.

Oswego’s first school was located in an existing log building on what is now Route 25 just north of Waubonsie Creek in the late 1830s, but the first purpose-built one-room school was situated along South Madison Street. That was followed by the multi-story Old Stone School and others as the community supported educating its young people throughout the years.

The tour, which will last about an hour, will begin an end at the historic Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., just two blocks from Oswego’s historic downtown business district.

Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and be prepared to be part of the conversation.

Registration, which is required, is $5, and is open to all ages.

To register, or for more information, call the park district at 630-554-1010 or visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/

For more information about the Little White School Museum, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.