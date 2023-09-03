IVT presents villains, heroes and damsels in distress at this year’s Sandwich Fair

Indian Valley Theatre will treat its 2023 Sandwich Fair audiences to two melodramas chocked full of puns and jokes galore. The melodramas are performed several times each day and last about 30 to 40 minutes.

“The Most Masterful Mimic”, written and directed by Jacob Roller, will be performed at 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept 7; at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and at noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. “The Most Masterful Mimic” will star Joshua Hane, Sarah Safranek, Shawn B Redmon, Faith Danielle Albright, Matt Savage, Lula McAllister, Victoria Schultz, Savannah Komes, Linda Whaley, Gregory Peterson, Raegan Jones and Logan Hane.

“A Trainwreck Waiting to Happen!”, is written by K. Matthew Carr and will be performed at 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6; at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The cast includes Ethan Rome, Greg Peterson, Caitlin Carlson, Elizabeth Herrera and Chloe Redma.

Audience members are encouraged to participate in each of the melodramas with booing, hissing, cheering, clapping and the occasional popcorn throwing as the story unfolds, making it a great source of entertainment for the whole family. Melodramas are performed at the tent on the east side of the fair.

Tickets for each of these two comedic IVT Melodramas at the Fair are $5 a person. A family of two adults and their children younger than 14 will cost $15 total. Popcorn, soda and water will be for sale (cash only).

Indian Valley Theatre is celebrating its 40th year of performing Melodramas at the Sandwich Fair. Melodramas originated in the 19th century and typically include a hero and/or heroine, a villain and/or villainess, and a damsel and/or family in distress.

For information, send Indian Valley Theatre a Facebook message.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.