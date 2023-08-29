Kendall County volunteers named to new class of Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame

Kendall County 4-H volunteers Tom and Kathy Anderson of Somonauk were inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame for their contributions to local 4-H and youth programs. The duo was recognized during a special ceremony Aug. 18 at the 2023 Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

“Volunteers are the backbone of the 4-H program,” University of Illinois Extension 4-H Youth Development program coordinator Kim Eisnaugle said in a news release. “We value our volunteers’ continued support and dedication to educate and inspire the next generation.”

As a 4-H alum, parent, grandparent and volunteer, Tom Anderson has been a part of the program for much of his life. He was a member of the Sandwich Haymakers 4-H Club, and has led the Big Rock Cowhands. For more than 35 years, he has served as a 4-H show superintendent, organizing and leading livestock events, and on the Kendall County Fair Board. He also is an active member of the Kendall County Pork Producers and Kendall-Grundy Beef Association.

During that time, Kathy Anderson, his wife of almost 50 years, stepped up to volunteer with 4-H in her own way. She shared her time and knowledge as a judge for 4-H clothing and foods projects at the DuPage, Kane, and Kendall county fairs. Each year at the Kendall County Fair, she can be found chipping in wherever help is needed. Kathy also volunteered through the local Home and Community Education chapter and her local Junior Women’s Club, serving as president for both.

“Both Tom and Kathy are devoted, caring volunteers who want to help young people grow,” Eisnaugle said. “They teach, mentor, lead and guide 4-H members, each in their own areas of expertise. They invested their time to inspire youth to build their skills, communicate better, and meet new people and make new friends.”

Eisnaugle added that the pair also models a strong work ethic and the value of volunteerism for younger generations. In fact, Kathy may have summed up the couple’s driving force best. “It’s not enough to be compassionate,” she said in the release. “You must give back, especially to our youth.”

The Andersons were part of the 53 honorees in the 2023 Hall of Fame class. Illinois 4-H honors and celebrates extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers and former 4-H staff. Those inducted have a track record of exemplary service to 4-H or outstanding career and community achievement and were nominated by University of Illinois Extension staff in their counties. Each inductee receives a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion at the Illinois State Fair 4-H Alumni & Volunteer Celebration events.

“These volunteers embody the spirit of dedicated service that nurtures the growth of our future leaders,” University of Illinois Extension specialist Patricia McGlaughlin said. “Their unwavering commitment and selfless contributions empower our youth to learn, thrive, and make a positive impact on their communities. Volunteers help youth find their spark and help build our next generations.”

To learn about volunteer opportunities, visit extension.illinois.edu/dkk/volunteer.