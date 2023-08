Cross Lutheran Church and School, located at 8609 Route 47 in Yorkville, broke ground on its new building in June. The two-story building will extend along Ament Road and will house preschool classes and grades K-4. It will also provide new space dedicated to children’s ministries.

Cross Lutheran School, which began its 143rd school year on Aug. 22, hopes to begin the 2024-2025 school year in the new space.