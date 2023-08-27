August 27, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryGames and Puzzles

SPS Here for Life Walk planned for Sept. 9

By Shaw Local News Network
Suicide Prevention Services of America is hosting its 17th annual Here for Life Walk in St. Charles on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Suicide Prevention Services of America is hosting its 17th annual Here for Life Walk in St. Charles on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (photo provided by Suicide Prevention Services)

Suicide Prevention Services of America is hosting its 17th annual Here for Life Walk on Saturday, Sept. 9. The 3 mile walk will be held at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave. in St. Charles. Register online at SPSWalk.com. Registration the day of the walk will open at 8 a.m.; the walk begins at 9 a.m.

Registration is free. Memory Markers are available to buy at spsamerica.org/walk. Each Memory Marker will honor a loved one by including their picture, date of birth and date of passing. Each one will have its own stand; Memory Markers will line the walk route.

Memorial Pinwheels will be for sale for $5 each.

All proceeds go to support the mission of Suicide Prevention Services, offering a 24-hour phone hotline, counseling, prevention training, intervention in schools, support groups, awareness events and more. For information, visit spsamerica.org

The Here for Life Walk began in 2006 as a way for the individuals to come together to walk with friends, family, neighbors and co-workers to support each other and in memory of those who have died by suicide.