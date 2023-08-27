SPS Here for Life Walk planned for Sept. 9

Suicide Prevention Services of America is hosting its 17th annual Here for Life Walk on Saturday, Sept. 9. The 3 mile walk will be held at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave. in St. Charles. Register online at SPSWalk.com. Registration the day of the walk will open at 8 a.m.; the walk begins at 9 a.m.

Registration is free. Memory Markers are available to buy at spsamerica.org/walk. Each Memory Marker will honor a loved one by including their picture, date of birth and date of passing. Each one will have its own stand; Memory Markers will line the walk route.

Memorial Pinwheels will be for sale for $5 each.

All proceeds go to support the mission of Suicide Prevention Services, offering a 24-hour phone hotline, counseling, prevention training, intervention in schools, support groups, awareness events and more. For information, visit spsamerica.org

The Here for Life Walk began in 2006 as a way for the individuals to come together to walk with friends, family, neighbors and co-workers to support each other and in memory of those who have died by suicide.