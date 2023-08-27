Festival at Yorkville waterpark will support veteran charity organization

Amanda Herrera of Oswego has a mission: to bring the number of veteran suicides, now estimated at 20 per day, to zero.

Herrera’s father was a Vietnam War veteran who took his own life when his daughter was 2 years old.

That’s why Herrera and her husband, Sean Young, started Mission Zero Hundred Hours, a nonprofit organization aimed at helping veterans.

The organization will host its fourth annual Saluting with Smoke BBQ competition festival and fundraiser from Sept. 15 to 17 at Yorkville’s Raging Waves Waterpark.

Admission is free and will feature nine bands over the course of the three-day event, along with food trucks, a veteran-operated beer tent, carnival rides, drawings, craft vendors and children’s activities.

The event is sponsored by the Plano Skies Solar Project and all proceeds will go to Mission Zero Hundred Hours.

“It’s the start of a new day for veterans,” said Veterans Assistance Commission of Kendall County Assistant Superintendent Karylin Clevenger, referencing the military time used by the organization for its name.

Information about the event is available on the Mission Zero Hundred Hours website at mzhh.org.