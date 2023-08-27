Children’s Community Theatre holding auditions for ‘The Little Mermaid’ Sept. 17, 18

Children’s Community Theatre (CCT) will be holding auditions for its next CCT South production, ”The Little Mermaid”, from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 at Somonauk Baptist Church, 315 E. North St., Somonauk.

Auditions for ”The Little Mermaid”, Disney’s classic musical about a young mermaid’s adventures above and under the sea, are open to children 7-18 years old.

Come prepared to sing a short song a cappella and cold read from the script. Those auditioning need to attend only one of the audition days, and can arrive at any point within the audition times. No experience is necessary. Participants with all levels of experience are welcome.

The cost to be in the production is a $15 membership fee per family and a $20 production fee per cast member.

Performances of ”The Little Mermaid” will be Friday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Sandwich Opera House.

”The Little Mermaid”, is CCT’s fifth CCT South production. Previous CCT South productions have included 1776, The Pirates of Penzance, Les Misérables and Newsies.

For questions or more information about ”The Little Mermaid” auditions or Children’s Community Theatre, email director Sue Graham at cctdekalb@gmail.com or visit CCT of DeKalb County Facebook page.