Diabetes club fundraiser Sept. 1 in Oswego

“Tee Off to Defeat Diabetes,” a golf-outing fundraiser by Diabetes Club of Fox Valley (DCFV), will be held Friday, Sept. 1, at Fox Bend Golf Course on Route 34 in Oswego. The public is invited.

The event will raise funds to provide aid, awareness, education and research in the fight against diabetes.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Cost is $130 per golfer and includes an 18-hole scramble format tournament, golf cart, lunch, buffet dinner, bag of goodies and prizes for course events. For non-golfers, a buffet-dinner-only option is available for $20.

DCFV club members will raffle off use of a decorated golf cart loaded with gifts for any golfer. A cash bar will open at 6 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. After dinner events include awards, basket raffles and a 50/50 cash raffle.

Deadline to register for golfing is Aug. 30. Buffet-dinner only deadline is Aug. 31. To register, call Matt McCain at 630-740-4348 or visit diabeteshelpnearme.com

The Diabetes Club of Fox Valley is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that meets monthly on the second Thursday of each month at the historic Gray’s Mill Estate, 211 N. River St. in Montgomery. An optional dinner at 5:30 p.m. is followed by a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome.