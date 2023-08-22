Kendall health department lists area cooling centers

Here is the listing of Kendall County-area cooling centers as provided on the Kendall County Health Department’s website. Some locations are only available during regular business hours. The health department recommends calling the locations to confirm days and hours they are available:

• Beecher Community Center, 630-553-5777, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville.

• Caring Hands Thrift Shop, 630-553-1847, 1002 S. Bridge St., Yorkville.

• Fox Valley Family Y.M.C.A., 630-552-4100, 3875 Eldamain Road, Plano.

• Grace Community Church, 630-553-0700, Route 126 and Mill Road, Yorkville.

• Heritage Woods of Yorkville, 630-882-6502, 242 Greenbriar Road, Yorkville.

• Kendall County Health Department, 630-553-9100, 811 W. John St., Yorkville.

• Kendall County Public Safety Center, 630-553-7500, 1102 Cornell Road, Yorkville.

• Oswego Police Department, 630-551-7300, 3355 Woolley Road, Oswego.

• Oswego Public Library District, 630-554-3150, 32 W. Jefferson Street, Oswego; and 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery.

• Oswego Village Hall, 630-554-3287, 100 Parkers Mill (intersection of Route 31 and Route 34).

• Plainfield Police Department, 815-436-2341, 14300 S. Coil Plus Drive, Plainfield.

• Plano Police Department, 630-552-3122, 111 East Main Street, Plano.

• Plano Community Library, 630-552-2009, 15 W. North Street, Plano.

• Plano Walmart Supercenter, 630-552-1580, 6800 West Route 34, Plano.

• Yorkville Public Library, 630-553-4354, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville.