Master Naturalist to present program on wildflowers in Kendall County

A Master Naturalist will present “Wildflowers of Kendall County” on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Pickerill-Pigott Forest Preserve.

According to a news release, Ken Mozingo, a long-time volunteer with the Kendall County Forest Preserve, will share an hour-long presentation, followed by an optional guided hike through the forest preserve. The program is free and open to the public.

Mozingo will share his photos of native Kendall County plants and flowers, and will share tips on how to identify them. He will also discuss how residents can support public native plant preserves and create mini preserves in private yards.

The Pickerill-Pigott Forest Preserve is located at 6350 Minkler Road, Yorkville.