CASA Kendall County announces board of directors

CASA Kendall County held elections for open board positions and offices at its Aug. 15 Board of Directors meeting.

Newly elected board members Nicole Lindroth, Kealan O’Neil, Leslie Kennedy and Ashley Rae Fichtel join incumbent members Tony Baker, Dawn Carver, Scott Gengler, Tracy Kuhn, Melinda Lasky, Colleen Long, Keith Mouis, Carrie Niesman, Phil Paulino, Mike Rennels, Stephanie Roskopf and Nicole Sartori.

Elected to office were Colleen Long, vice president; Nicole Lindroth, secretary; Scott Gengler, treasurer.

CASA Kendall County thanks outgoing Vice President Tracy Kuhn, Secretary Colleen Long and Treasurer Stephanie Roskopf for their additional time and dedicated efforts while serving in their respective positions on the executive board.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is a non-profit organization that advocates for the best interest of children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

Visit casakendallcounty.org to learn more.