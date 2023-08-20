Oswego museum announces two upcoming history-related programs

August programming at Oswego’s Little White School Museum wraps up with “Oswego History Tour – An Afternoon on the Kellogg Farm” and “History Happy Hour – Prohibition.” To register for both upcoming programs, call the park district at 630-554-1010 or visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/.

The entertaining program on the area’s wild Prohibition-era history will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Oswego Brewing Company, 61 Main St., in downtown Oswego.

Prohibition didn’t stop Americans from enjoying alcoholic beverages. In fact, some say it helped increase their popularity. But how did that happen? And how did the Oswego area change its views of alcohol consumption after prohibition? Join museum staff at the Oswego Brewing Company and join the conversation about how beer drinking–and bootlegging in and around Oswego–became so popular so quickly.

Admission for those 21 and older comes with one beer ticket to enjoy during the lecture. Registration, which is required, is $15 for park district residents and $20 for non-residents.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at noon, enjoy an entertaining afternoon bus tour to the legacy Kellogg Farm south of Oswego. This in-person visit to the historic Kellogg Farm is designed to help participants learn how generations have cultivated the land and made it their home.

The tour begins and ends at the Little White School Museum, 71 Polk St., Oswego, and will last about an hour and a half. Bring water and snacks, as participants will have time to sit with their farm hosts and ask questions during this outing, which is suitable for those ages 12 and up.

Registration, which is required, is $5 for park district residents and $10 for non-residents. Space is limited.

For more information about the museum, call 630-554-2999, email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.