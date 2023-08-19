Indian Valley Theatre to present melodramas at Sandwich Fair

Indian Valley Theatre once again will perform its Melodramas in person at this year’s Sandwich Fair.

Audiences will be treated to two shows.

“he Most Masterful Mimic,” written and directed by Jacob Roller, will be performed at 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7; noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

“A Trainwreck Waiting to Happen,” written by K. Matthew Carr, will be performed at 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6; 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

Tickets are $5 a person or $15 a family, cash only for each show. Popcorn, soda and water will also be for sale.

For questions or information about the IVT Sandwich Fair Melodramas or Indian Valley Theatre, send Indian Valley Theatre a Facebook message.