Kendall County’s newest Human Resources employee ready to support department

Kendall County has more than 400 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees, yet it was only late last year year that the county created a Human Resources Department to manage and support them all.

Payton Hartman of Leland becomes the department’s third employee, joining Director Leslie Johnson and HR generalist Tricia Springman.

Hartman, also an HR generalist, was introduced to the Kendall County Board on Aug. 15, her first day on the job.

“I really hope to be challenged here,” Hartman said. “I’m very excited to grow with the county.”

Often, Human Resources departments in business and government are stereotyped as objects of fear among employees, but Hartman sees everyone playing on the same team.

“Human Resources is your support system to back you if something goes wrong and to give you the resources you need to follow up,” Hartman said.

Hartman, of Leland, grew up in Rockford and later attended North Central College in Naperville, earning a degree in Human Resources and psychology in 2020 and a master of business administration degree in 2022.

While at North Central, Hartman ran on the school’s cross country team.

Springman says her new colleague brings a lot to the table.

“Payton brings a fresh mind and really understands the software system,” Springman said.

Indeed, Hartman’s primary area of responsibility involves the HR department’s software system, managing payroll, benefits, recruiting and other critical functions.

Currently, the three HR department employees occupy a single cramped room on the second floor of the Kendall County Office Building in downtown Yorkville.

But with a building now under construction next door to provide a new home for the County Clerk and Recorder, space is being freed up on the office building’s third floor to provide the HR department with proper offices.