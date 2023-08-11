Yorkville man forming fall youth baseball league

YORKVILLE – A Yorkville man is forming a youth baseball league set to start play in September.

Sammy Hall is an experienced baseball player and coach who believes every kid has the potential to be a slugger.

The new league is for boys and girls aged 8 to 12, designed to have six teams playing in each of five divisions, one for each age group.

Hall is one of those people who wears his heart on his sleeve and doesn’t hesitate to express his feelings about Yorkville.

“There are a lot of people here who want to build a community that is sustainable for the future,” Hall said. “Everybody is looking out for everybody else. The pie is big enough for all of us to be successful.”

It seems appropriate then that Hall has named his new organization the Sentient Sammy Baseball League.

“We want kids to be fully aware and make their own decisions,” Hall said.

Games will be played through September and October at the brand-new turf field outside Yorkville’s Go For It Sports Dome, or under the dome if the weather in inclement.

“There will be no worries about scheduling or rain-outs,” Hall said.

Hall has a simple goal for the SSBL.

“What I want to do is raise the level of play,” Hall said.

Hall played high school baseball for Nazareth Academy in LaGrange Park, and college ball with St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana, before going to Ohio Wesleyan in Columbus, where he earned a degree in sports management in 2007.

Later Hall served as head baseball coach at Marmion Academy in Aurora and as a hitting coach with the Oswego East High School baseball team. He also worked with the baseball and softball program at Elite Sports Performance in Oswego.

Hall played professional ball in Texas with the Corpus Christi Beach Dawgs, part of the independent Continental Baseball League.

At Ohio Wesleyan, Hall had a batting average of .384 and powered seven grand slams in one season.

While Hall is serious about baseball, he wants youngsters in the new league to have fun and for all members of a team to get a chance to play. Teams from throughout the Kendall County area are being formed, he said.

More information about the Sentient Sammy Baseball League may be found on its Facebook page.