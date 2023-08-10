Aurora Uke Fest in downtown Aurora Aug. 19

The 6th annual Aurora Uke Fest is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, August 19, in downtown Aurora.

Ukulele workshops begin at 11 a.m. overlooking the Fox River at Millennium Plaza on Stolp Avenue.

There will be an open mike at 11 a.m. and a strum-along session at noon on the main stage on Water Street Mall.

Main stage performances begin at 1 p.m. and will feature Todd Lorenc, Two Ukes and a Bass, Hoapili and Hula O’Puanani, Hix Brothers Ukulele Band, Aaron Baer, The Fabulous Heftones, Lil’ Rev and Ukulele Kings.

The festival will close with a jam session from 8:30 to 9 p.m.

For information, visit auroraukefest.com or find Aurora Uke Fest on Facebook.