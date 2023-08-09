Fox Valley Family YMCA board honors long-time supporter

Fox Valley Family YMCA board members recently honored Dallas Ingemunson with a plaque thanking him for his continued service to Kendall County and the Fox Valley Family YMCA.

Ingemunson was an integral part of the beginnings of the Fox Valley Family YMCA, including incorporating the Y in 1979. The community is blessed to have had such a diligent, supportive and philanthropic servant to the Kendall County.

