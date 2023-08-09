August 09, 2023
Fox Valley Family YMCA board honors long-time supporter

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured from left are (back row) Larry Nelson, Fox Valley Family YMCA board treasurer; Rebecca Morphey, Fox Valley Family YMCA board chair; Nancy Martin Fox Valley Family YMCA past board member; (front row) John Shaw, Fox Valley Family YMCA board member; and Dallas and Doty Ingemunson. (photo provided by Fox Valley Family YMCA)

Fox Valley Family YMCA board members recently honored Dallas Ingemunson with a plaque thanking him for his continued service to Kendall County and the Fox Valley Family YMCA.

Ingemunson was an integral part of the beginnings of the Fox Valley Family YMCA, including incorporating the Y in 1979. The community is blessed to have had such a diligent, supportive and philanthropic servant to the Kendall County.

Learn more about Fox Valley Family YMCA’s mission at foxvalleyymca.org/about-us/mission-and-vision