Annual Lantz-Stoner reunion set for Aug. 13

The related Lantz, Eichelberger, Patterson and Stoner families of Kendall, Kane, Will and DuPage counties will host their 95th annual reunion Sunday, Aug. 13, at Hudson Crossing Park on Harrison Street at the east end of the Route 34 bridge in Oswego.

The Lantz and Stoner families began their annual family reunion tradition in 1927 with separate gatherings. In 1939, the two families decided to combine their reunions, and they’ve met on the second Sunday in August ever since, except in 2020 when the reunion was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reunion’s traditional potluck dinner will begin at noon. Those attending are invited to bring table service, a dish to pass, chicken or other meat sufficient for their family and to share, drinks and their favorite family memorabilia to share.

All members of the Lantz, Stoner, Patterson, Eichelberger, Slick, Schaal and other families related to John and Daniel Lantz, who settled in Wheatland and Naperville townships in 1850 and descendants of Baltzer Lantz, who immigrated to Pennsylvania from the German Palatinate in 1750, are invited to attend and enjoy food and family fellowship.

Volunteers are needed to help with table setup at 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Hudson Crossing Park. Call Wanda Horton at 630-947-4559 for information or to volunteer.

For information, call 331-999-5028 or 630-947-4559 or email rnsmatile@gmail.com.