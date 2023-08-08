Oswego museum hosts ‘History Happy Hour – Prohibition’ Aug. 10, 24

Oswego’s Little White School Museum kicks off its slate of August programming with “History Happy Hour – Prohibition” at the Oswego Brewing Company, 61 Main St., in downtown Oswego.

The program will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 10 and 24.

Defying the law began as soon as the 18th Amendment was passed prohibiting the “manufacture, sale or transportation of intoxicating liquors. ...” And that included the operation of surprisingly large and sophisticated illegal distilling operations in mostly rural Kendall County.

Join museum staff at Oswego Brewing Company as they talk about how beer drinking and bootlegging in and around Oswego became so popular so quickly.

Admission for those 21 and older comes with one beer ticket to enjoy during the lecture. Registration, which is required, costs $15 for Oswegoland Park District residents and $20 for nonresidents.

To register, call the park district at 630-554-1010 or visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/.

The Little White School Museum is a joint project of the not for profit Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Oswegoland Park District. For information on the museum, call 630-554-2999, email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.