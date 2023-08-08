Kendall County grads awarded Kilts Foundation scholarships

The Kilts Foundation has awarded scholarships to eight students who graduated from Kendall County high schools in 2023. The scholarships range from $500-$1,000 each.

Recipients include: Erika Weidner, Oswego East High School graduate, attending University of Illinois; Zach Carlson, Newark High School graduate, attending Joliet Jr. College; Greta Hergenhahn, Newark High School graduate, attending Aurora University; Maxine Mikkelson, Newark High School graduate, attending University of Illinois; Joslyn Bullington, Yorkville High School graduate, attending University of Alabama; Samuel Tholen, Yorkville High School graduate, attending University of Kentucky; Imani Evans, Plano High School graduate, attending Berea College in Kentucky; Madeleine Chenault, Aurora Christian graduate, attending Aurora University.

The Kilts Foundation was established under the will of Alverda Kilts following her death in 1988. Edward and Alverda Kahle Kilts were lifelong residents of Kendall County, residing in Plano for many years.

Kendall County high school seniors must live in the county (no matter what high school they attend) and can apply for a Kilts scholarship only through their high school guidance department.