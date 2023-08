The Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a used tire drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the USDA Yorkville office, 7775 Route 47.

Tires brought to the drive will need to be loaded into the trailer by the donor. No tires mounted on rims will be accepted.

There is no charge to recycle tires, however donations are appreciated.

The event will conclude at 2 p.m. or when the trailers reach capacity. RSVP to Julie.brown@usda.gov to participate.