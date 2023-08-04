Kendall County Fair features fun for the whole family

YORKVILLE – The Kendall County Fair is underway and offering fun for the whole family through Aug. 6.

Elissa Gates of Yorkville loves the fair and showed rabbits and sheep from her aunt’s farm for many years.

Now, Gates serves as a member of the Kendall County Fair Association’s board of directors.

Gates was displaying and selling ceramic figurines created by her grandmother as she surveyed the fair’s landscape on the opening day Aug. 3.

“It’s definitely a lot of people from the community,” Gates said. “This is more of a 4-H fair. This fair is more centered for the kids.”

Children have the opportunity to participate in stick horse races, rock painting and storytime with local authors. New this year is the children’s craft show and toy sale, which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 5

The event features hand-crafted items and gently used toys. Those who would like to participate can apply through the Kendall County Fair’s website, kendallcountyfairgrounds.org.

The fair features plenty of food and refreshing drinks, while other vendors scattered around the fairgrounds offer locally produced crafts.

Jacey Johnson of Newark makes her own jewelry and is seen here displaying her wares at the Kendall County Fair on Aug. 3, 2023. (Mark Foster)

Jacey Johnson of Newark is selling jewelry that she makes herself.

The 12-year-old Millbrook Junior High School student starts with clay, uses a rolling pin to flatten the material into pieces for her earrings and necklaces and then heats them in a conventional oven at 275 degrees for 30 minutes, before finally attaching the hardware.

Where did Johnson learn the art of making jewelry?

“I just saw it on social media,” Johnson said. “I’ve always been a crafty person.”

Another new feature at the fair this year is the Community Education + Inspiration Station, showcasing individuals and organizations from around the community.

Participants include Rosewood Farm, Waubonsee Community College and Blue Sky Farm Goat Yoga.

The Kendall County 4-H Livestock Auction will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 5. There also will be several other 4-H show events during the fair, including rabbit, sheep, goat and dairy shows.

And of course there is musical entertainment, tractor pulls and other programming.

More information is available at the Kendall County Fair’s website, kendallcountyfairgrounds.org.