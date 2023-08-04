Animals steal the show at the Kendall County Fair

YORKVILLE – Faustina Krysciak likes goats.

“They are like puppy dogs,” the 16-year-old Yorkville girl said.

But handling a goat requires a great deal of care and concentration. And it’s true that goats will eat just about anything.

“They like to act up,” Krysciak said. “You have to be careful. You turn around and they are eating your clothes.”

Krysciak was showing off her goats on the first day of the Kendall County Fair on Aug. 3. The fair, featuring farm animals of every description, runs through Aug. 6.

One of Krysciak’s goats, April, is a champion dairy milker, she said. April is milked twice a day and the milk is used to make soap.

It’s been a good fair already for Krysciak, whose 4-H entries have earned her awards for an herb display, a vegetable display and a bee-keeping poster. Krysciak will be entering the poster in the Illinois State Fair next week.

Hayden Wheeler of Yorkville handles a 1,275-pound steer at the Kendall County Fair on Aug. 3, 2023.

Hayden Wheeler lives on the family’s Yorkville farm and comes to the fair every year.

He was displaying a 1,275-pound steer to be auctioned off at the fair.

“I like the experience,” Wheeler said. “The people here at the fair are always fun to hang around with and it gives you an incentive with the animals to show people what you’re working with.”

Indeed, farmers and 4-H members were showing a variety of domesticated animals, including chickens, pigs and sheep.

Spectators gathered around the horse grounds to watch the graceful creatures go through their paces.

Sara Buss of Yorkville was getting ready for the horse speed show with Gideon, a Quarter Paint Horse.

“He lives on a farm in Plattville,” Buss said. “He’s awesome. He jumps, he trail rides and goes ranch-riding. He’s your everyday horse.”