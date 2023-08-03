Oswego’s Darren Howard named national athletic director of the year

Oswego High School and SD 308 Athletic Director Darren Howard has been named the 2023 National Athletic Director of the Year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association, it was announced in a news release.

“I am very shocked, humbled, and honored to receive such an award,” Howard said in a statement. “I try every day to provide our students the best opportunities available, so that each can be as successful as possible.”

Mr. Howard has been with SD 308 since July of 2012, and was named the District’s Athletic Director in 2016.

After playing basketball collegiately, Howard became a high school basketball coach, and continued to coach for 21 years (1992-2012). In 2000, he became an athletic director.

Howard has a long list of achievements – Certified Master Athletic Administrator, NIAAA & IADA since 2016 (highest level an AD can attain); Division 3 Athletic Director of the Year (2009-10); Inducted into ICHS Athletic Hall of Fame (2010); IADA District 9 Athletic Director of the Year (2019-20); IADA President (2020-21); IADA Division 3 Athletic Director of the Year (2021-22); ICA Illinois Athletic Director of the Year (2022-23); and now NHSACA National Athletic Director of the Year (2022-23).