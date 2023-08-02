West Nile Virus detected in Yorkville mosquito batches; residents urged to take necessary precautions

The West Nile virus has been confirmed in a mosquito batch collected in Yorkville, according to the Kendall County Health Department.

In an Aug. 1 statement, the health department said this is the first positive sample for the county this season.

Health department officials remind residents that the risk of West Nile is greatest now through the first hard frost in the fall. Although no human cases of West Nile Virus have been identified yet in Illinois this year, the positive test result indicates that the virus is in our area and residents should take necessary precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes.

The best way to prevent West Nile or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites. The health department recommends the following precautions:

• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other receptacles.

• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

• When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent.

• Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut if not screened, especially at night.

Additional information on West Nile and West Nile surveillance can be obtained by calling the health department’s environmental health unit at 630-553-8026 or visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Web site at idph.state.il.us/envhealth/wnv.htm