Kendall County Clerk to draw lots for board term lengths Wednesday

YORKVILLE – Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette will draw numbered ping-pong balls from an opaque container Wednesday, Aug. 2, to determine term lengths for the 10 elected members of the Kendall County Board.

The clerk’s action will decide which board members receive four-year-terms and those who get two-year terms, all dated from last December’s installation of the newly elected board.

The lottery comes as a result of a legal settlement with Todd Milliron of Yorkville, who filed a lawsuit against the board over a vote-based system that the previous County Board approved last year.

Under the settlement agreement, the County Board will return to the lottery system, which is stipulated in state election law.

In last year’s Dec. 8 general election, the top vote-getters were Brian DeBolt of Plano, Elizabeth Flowers of Montgomery, Scott Gengler of Yorkville, Ruben Rodriguez of Yorkville and Dan Koukol of Oswego. They each received four-year-terms.

The other five board members started off with two-year terms of office. They include Jason Peterson of Yorkville, Brooke Shanely of Aurora, Seth Wormley of Millbrook, Matt Kellogg of Yorkville and Zach Bachmann of Montgomery.

With the period for circulating nominating petitions for the 2024 elections beginning next month, the County Board settled the lawsuit in Milliron’s favor. During legal proceedings, it was becoming increasingly clear that the board was going to lose the case.

The luck of the draw could change some, all or none of the term lengths for the 10 county board members, determining which five will be up for election next year.

It could mean that some board members who thought they were safely ensconced in their seats until the 2026 election will have to plan for an earlier reelection campaign.

Every 10 years, the entire county board is up for election to allow for redistricting after the decennial Census.

Terms of office are staggered so that half the board seats are up for election every two years.

Milliron filed the lawsuit in Kendall County Circuit Court in September last year charging that the system violates state elections law.

In the November election, Milliron was running for a county board seat under the independent Kendall County Party label but was not elected.

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office sought to have Milliron’s lawsuit dismissed on the grounds that he did not win a seat on the board and therefore had no legal standing, but Associate Judge Joseph Voiland rejected that argument and allowed the lawsuit to proceed.

Board members said their vote-total system was better and fairer than selections made by chance, but in his lawsuit, Milliron contended that a random selection is exactly what is required under state statute.

Milliron, who has been a candidate for the County Board seven times but has never been elected, said he plans to run again in the next election.