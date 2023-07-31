Oswego, Montgomery police celebrating National Night Out Aug. 1

Join the Oswego Police Department for National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. The event is free to the public and is being sponsored by the Oswegoland Park District.

This event will include a variety of family-friendly activities, games, an inflatable obstacle course, giveaways, free hot dogs and frozen treats. The Oswego Police Department will have different police equipment for the public to experience.

The Montgomery Police Department along with local fire departments that service Montgomery residents will visit locations throughout the community in celebration of National Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Residents are welcome to join Montgomery’s officers and local firefighters from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery Park, 300 N. River St.; Lakewood Creek Elementary School, 2301 Lakewood Creek Drive; McDole School, 2901 Foxmoor Drive; and Huntington Chase Park, at Gordon Road and Thomas Lane. Stops in Aurora Township will include Oak Grove Mobile Home Park from 6 to 6:30 p.m., State Street and Melrose Avenue from 7 to 7:30 p.m., and at Amber and Park drives from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes collaborative efforts of police, fire personnel, and residents to create neighborhood camaraderie and promote safety. The event is an excellent opportunity to unite police and residents positively under favorable circumstances.