Annual recycle event promotes responsible waste management practices

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego hosting her annual Shred and Recycle Event on July 22 in Aurora. The event, which drew a steady stream of participants, saw an outpouring of support from local volunteers and residents alike.

The event’s primary focus was on promoting environmental sustainability and responsible waste management practices. A dedicated team of volunteers greeted attendees as they dropped off bags of paper for shredding, electronics for recycling, medication for disposal. Attendees also generously donated eyeglasses, books and cell phones, which will be directed to support local charitable organizations.

“This event is a powerful testament to the positive impact we can achieve when we unite for the greater good—a genuine celebration of public service,” Kifowit said in a news release. “This year we witnessed so many individuals come together to engage in spring cleaning, protect their privacy through secure shredding, recycle electronics and safeguard our water systems by disposing of medications responsibly. With every donation of eyeglasses, cell phones and books, we extend a helping hand to great causes.”

Over 9,100 pounds of paper shredding material were collected, 725 books, 204 eyeglasses, 61 cell phones, and over 250 pounds of medications and sharps were gathered.

Kifowit along with KCT Credit Union, Fox Metro Wastewater Reclamation District, and many volunteers, including the young men from the African-American Men of Unity (AAMOU) and their mentors Derrick Hicks and Randy Ryder, made the event a resounding success. The organizations involved highlighted the power of community-driven initiatives in creating a more sustainable and compassionate society.