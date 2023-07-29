Oswego museum sets August programming designed to inform, entertain

Oswego’s Little White School Museum, located at 72 Polk St., has a series of history-related programs coming up in August designed to inform and entertain old and new residents alike.

August programming kicks off with “History Happy Hour – Prohibition” at Oswego Brewing Company, 61 Main St., in downtown Oswego, Thursdays, Aug. 10 and again Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

Prohibition didn’t stop Americans from enjoying alcoholic beverages. In fact, some would say it helped increase their popularity. But how did that happen? And how did the Oswego area change its views of alcohol after prohibition? Join museum staff at Oswego Brewing Company as they talk about how beer drinking–and bootlegging in and around Oswego–became so popular so quickly. Admission for those 21 and older comes with one beer ticket to enjoy during the lecture. Registration, which is required, is $15 for park district residents and $20 for non residents.

Programming continues with free admission to “The Life Cycle of Clothing,” at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. Americans invested a tremendous amount of labor into making, maintaining, and remaking their wardrobes during the 19th century. This presentation will explore the life cycle of clothing during the 1800s, including how it was created, mended, remade, washed and ultimately recycled.

This free presentation will highlight examples of garments and artifacts from the Illinois State Museum’s collection. Anyone interested in vintage clothing will find it a fascinating evening of discovery. Presented in partnership with the Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Speakers Bureau. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins the evening of the program are welcome.

August programming wraps up with “Oswego History Tour – An Afternoon on the Kellogg Farm,” set for noon on Saturday, Aug. 26. Make an in-person visit to the historic Kellogg Farm and learn how generations have cultivated the land and made it their home.

This is a bus tour so registration is required as space is limited. This event begins and ends at the Little White School Museum and will last about an hour and a half. Feel free to bring water and snacks, as we will have time to sit with our farm hosts and ask questions during this outing suitable for those 12 and up. Registration, which is required, is $5 for park district residents and $10 for non-residents.

The museum is a joint project of the Oswegoland Park District and the not-for-profit Oswegoland Heritage Association. Programming proceeds benefit the museum’s mission of preserving and interpreting the history of the 68-square mile area inside the Oswego School District’s boundaries.

To register for upcoming programs, call the park district at 630-554-1010 or visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/.

For more information about the museum, call 630-554-2999, email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.