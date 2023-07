Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry distributes nutritious food in high-need areas, free to low-income neighbors in need.

From 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, the mobile pantry will be at Newark Grade School, 503 Chicago Road. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Bring bags or boxes to package food.

For additional food resources, visit solvehungertoday.org/gethelp.