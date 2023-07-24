Kendall County high schoolers learn about agricultural careers

High school students from various Kendall County schools were invited to participate in a summer learning experience in which they were able to travel to various businesses and organizations to learn about different careers related to agriculture, food and natural resources over the course of six days.

Most of the students invited do not have agriculture education in their school.

The field trip series was coordinated by the Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District and funded with a SARE grant.

Students learned about more than 18 different careers including soil conservationist, conservationist police officer, fisheries biologist, grain farmer, plant manager, sanitarian, dietitian, agriculture teacher, beef feeder, butcher, lab technician, director of waste management, farm mechanic, chef and more.

Nancy Lawrence, left, with Red Bud Creek Farm, shows Kendall County high school students her greenhouse while talking about various plant science careers. (photo provided by Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District )

Businesses and organizations providing information for the students included: Newark High School FFA, CHS, Seattle Sutton, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Yorkville-Bristol Sanitary District, Kendall County Environmental Health Department, Redbud Creek Farm, Clearview Pork Farm, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District, Stewart Farms, S&H Seeds and Homegrown Meats.