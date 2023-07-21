Habitat holding Women Build informational lunch July 29

Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity will hold a Women Build informational lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 29.

The event will take place at Habitat’s office, Genesis Community Church, 100 S. Broadway in Montgomery.

Women interested in helping Montgomery-based Habitat build four homes from now to 2026 are invited. No experience is required.

In addition to lunch, attendees will receive a Women Build t-shirt and raffle tickets for a wine and liquor basket worth $120.

Admission is a $50 donation. Register at eventbrite.com.

“The Women Build program brings together women from all walks of life to build stronger, safer neighborhoods,” Barbara Zegiel, Habitat development director, said in a news release. “Women and children make up the majority of people populating Habitat neighborhoods, as they are the most likely to be affected by poor living conditions. Women Build recruits, educates, and encourages women to confront these challenges by advocating and building decent and affordable housing.”

Founded in 1988, Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity has built or upgraded 70 homes in Aurora, North Aurora, Batavia and Montgomery. To learn more, call 630-859-3333 or visit foxvalleyhabitat.org.