Yorkville police reports / July 20, 2023

Information in the Yorkville Police Reports for July 20, 2023, is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Texting leads to crash

Angela Dunning, 37, of the 600 block of Greenfield Turn in Yorkville, was charged with illegal use of a communications device in connection with a vehicle collision after an incident at 5:46 p.m. July 10 at the intersection of Route 71 and Country Hills Road.

Police said Dunning was texting while making a right turn and struck a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old Yorkville woman. There were no injuries and both vehicles could be driven away.

Suspended license

Erica Kauffman, 39, of the 400 block of Barberry Circle in Yorkville, was charged with driving while license suspended after a traffic stop at 8:41 a.m. July 11 at the intersection of Route 34 and Diehl Farm Road. She was released with a court date.

Deer collides with vehicle

A deer jumped onto the roadway and collided with a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Yorkville man at 10:46 p.m. July 16 at Route 34 and Autumn Creek Boulevard. There were no injuries and the deer left the scene. The vehicle sustained moderate damage but could be driven.

Man charged with DUI

Rosalio Aguirre-Rodriguez, 22, of the 600 block of Fourth Avenue in Aurora, was charged with driving under the influence and improper lane use at 10:16 p.m. July 16 in the 600 block of White Oak Way.

Police said a vehicle driven by Aguirre-Rodriguez left the roadway, struck and demolished a mailbox, continued over a sidewalk and crashed into a tree in the front yard of a residence. He was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Suspended license

Cassey Van Deveer, 36, of the 100 block of DeKalb Street in Sandwich, was charged with driving while license suspended after a traffic stop at 10:44 a.m. July 14 at the intersection of Route 34 and Lakewood Springs Drive for suspended registration. Van Deveer also was charged with having no insurance.

Juvenile charged

A juvenile was charged with driving on a suspended license at 10:19 a.m. July 16 at Route 34 and Center Parkway before being released to a legal guardian.

Woman injured in crash

A 74-year-old Oswego woman was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center for injuries she suffered in a vehicle collision at 3:40 p.m. July 15 at the intersection of Route 34 and American Way.

Scott Larson, 27, of the zero to 99 block of Lyncliff Drive in Oswego, was charged with failure to yield turning left in connection with the crash. Both vehicles were towed.