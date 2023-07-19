Kifowit co-sponsoring Recycle & Shred Day Event Saturday in Aurora

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, and KCT Credit Union are sponsoring the 2023 Recycle & Shred Day Event from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 22. The event, which will take place at 1677 Montgomery Road in Aurora, aims to promote environmental responsibility and provide a valuable service to the community.

The Recycle & Shred Day Event offers electronics recycling, medication disposal, paper shredding and a collection of cell phones, eyeglasses and lightly used books. The collected cell phones will be donated to Mutual Ground.

The event is open to the public, rain or shine. Participants can safely dispose of old bills, bank statements, receipts and other sensitive documents through the on-site paper shredding service. This helps protect against identity theft and ensures the responsible management of confidential information.

The event also provides an opportunity to responsibly recycle approved electronic items, including computer towers, microwave ovens, DVD players, VCRs, printers, fax machines and video game consoles. TVs and computer monitors will not be accepted.

Fox Metro will be on-site to collect both prescription and over-the-counter medications, ensuring their proper disposal and safeguarding the environment.

The event supports organizations such as Lions Clubs International, who will receive the donated eyeglasses. Additionally, the donated books—new or gently used—will be provided to area literacy programs such as Scarce in Addison and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office for use by individuals while they are incarcerated.

“This event allows citizens to take part in some ‘spring cleaning’ while ensuring the proper disposal of personally identifiable information, unused medications, cell phones and approved electronics,” Kifowit said in a news release. “It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and make a positive impact on both their personal lives and the environment.”