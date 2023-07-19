Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District receives grant

The Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District will receive a $5,000 grant to fund the implementation of a used tire collection service to be held in conjunction with an existing used tire drive offered to community members free of charge.

Illinois American Water is awarding 2023 Environmental Grants that fund innovative, community-based projects focused on improving, restoring and enhancing local watersheds, according to a news release.

The program will assist in efforts to keep nearby waterways, forest and private land clean and free from harmful pollutants caused by the improper disposal of used tires. The Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District is partnering with Liberty Tire Recycling, Illinois Recovery as well as the city of Yorkville.

Since 2009, Illinois American Water has contributed more than $300,000 to more than 90 projects throughout Illinois dedicated to water source and environment protection. The grants program supports diverse initiatives including watershed cleanups, reforestation, biodiversity, streamside buffer restoration, wellhead protection, hazardous waste collection, watershed education and more.