Former Jimmy John’s CEO leasing Dairy Barn building in downtown Oswego

A company headed by former Jimmy John’s CEO Gregg Majewski is leasing the building in downtown Oswego that formerly housed the Dairy Barn, yet it remains unclear who the new occupant will be.

The Dairy Barn, located at 121 Main St., was an ice cream shop that closed its doors last year. The Dairy Barn was built on the site that previously housed the longtime ice cream shop Dairy Hut, which closed in August 2019.

Craveworthy Brands is leasing the building, according to commercial real estate agent Jason Pesola. Majewski founded the South Elgin-based company last year. Craveworthy Brands is the parent company of Wing It On, The Budlong, Krafted Burger + Tap, Genghis Grill, BD’s Mongolian Grill, Flat Top Grill and Lucky Cat Poke Company.

Specific plans for the building have not yet been submitted to the city. The Scoop ice cream shop recently opened at 108 Main St., across the street from the Dairy Barn.

“I’ve seen the restaurant world from so many perspectives over the years, and it is clear to me that the industry requires a new way of thinking given the new cost structure and commoditized experiences out there now,” Majewski had said in a news release. “That’s why we created Craveworthy.”