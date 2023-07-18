Downtown Oswego historical walking tour planned for Saturday, July 22

All communities evolve and change with time and Oswego has experienced more change during the past three decades than almost any community in the nation.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, join the Oswegoland Heritage Association, in partnership with the Oswegoland Park District, for a 45-minute stroll through Oswego’s Main Street business district between Jefferson and Washington streets.

Guides will point out historic landmarks, talk about the stores and businesses that first appeared when the village was newly formed, discuss the critical role that fires had in shaping the village and explore the significant changes that have occurred over time with the growth of the village and the rest of Kendall County.

The tour will begin and end at the Oswego Brewing Company (the old Oswego Fire Barn) at 61 Main St., right in the middle of downtown. Following the tour, enjoy a glass of beer (included in the cost) as participants enjoy an informal Q&A session.

Participants 21 and older should be prepared for mild walking conditions and should wear walking shoes.

Registration, which is required, is $15 for residents of the Oswegoland Park District and $20 for nonresidents.

To register, call the park district at 630-554-1010 or visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/.