Plano Methodist Church collecting school supplies

The Plano Methodist Church is collecting school supplies for children in Kendall County. Items in greatest need are 17″ backpacks, #2 pencils, 5-tab dividers for binders, 1″ hard 3-hole binders and wide-ruled filler paper.

Donated items will be taken to Kendall County Community Food Pantry on July 24 in time for the food pantry’s distribution of school supplies. Joining forces to help those in need can only make communities stronger.

The church is located at 219 N. Hale St. in Plano. For information, call the church at 630-552-3700.