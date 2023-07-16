July 16, 2023
Oswego Presbyterian Church to offer Styrofoam recycling July 22

In addition to polystyrene/Styrofoam, Earth Care Team members will collect packing peanuts during the Oswego Presbyterian Church's recycling event in the parking lot of the church in Oswego on Saturday, July 22. (Steven Buyansky)

The Earth Care Team of Oswego Presbyterian Church will be providing Styrofoam/polystyrene foam recycling for the community from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22, in the church parking lot at 1976 IL Route 25 in Oswego. Volunteers will provide curbside pickup.

Any foam materials having the PS6 symbol will be accepted. Foam cups and rinsed food containers should be put in a tied-up plastic bag. Packaging foam should be put in separate bags.

Foam packing peanuts and bubble wrap will also be accepted in separate bags. Padded envelopes or other packaging material and foam insulation cannot be accepted.