Soil and Water Conservation District offering cover crop seeds for purchase

The Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District is currently offering cover crop seeds, by the pound, for purchase.

When planted in your home garden or small acre farm during the fall, cover crops provide a protective barrier over the soil during winter, improve the soil heath, reduce weed growth and improve garden productivity.

To purchase seeds, call the SWCD office at 630-553-5821 ext. 3 or stop by the USDA building at 7775A Route 47 in Yorkville. Seeds will be sold on a first come first serve basis while supplies last.