Plano Library releases summer event schedule

Plano Library has released its schedule of events for July.

Summer Reading Program for All Ages: June 1 to July 31. Join the Summer Reading Program and get a reading log to take home. You’ll earn a prize after six hours of reading or listening time. Then keep reading for more chances to win. Be sure to check out the weekly trivia question for another chance to win a prize.

Adult Programs: Call 630-552-2009 to register for Adult Programs.

Homeschool Families Meetup: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25. For parents who homeschool. Their children (all ages) and teens are welcome too. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Come to the library to meet other homeschool families in a casual setting. We’ll have toys and games in the room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Being Remarkable: A Spanish Language Workshop Series: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, July 18, 25, and Aug. 1. Do you want to be a remarkable person? Whatever your context—the workplace, community involvement, family—this four-week workshop will help you become the best you can be by introducing ideas about how we listen, speak, and our mindset. Presented by Ricardo Molano Nieto. This is a Zoom workshop. You can join online from home or come to the library to join the Zoom meeting. This program is offered in collaboration with the Sandwich Public Library. Registration required. Follow the link on our website to register to attend the Zoom meeting from home.

Ser Extraordinario: Una Seria de Talleres en Español - 6:30-7:30 p.m. Martes, 18 de Julio, 25 de Julio y 1 de Agosto: ¿Desea ser una persona notable? En cualquier contexto—en el trabajo, en la comunidad, o en la familia—este taller de cuatro semanas le ayudará a convertirse en lo mejor que puede ser. Introduce ideas sobre cómo hablar, escuchar, y sobre la mentalidad. Presentado por Ricardo Molano Nieto. Este es un taller Zoom y se ofrece en colaboración con Sandwich Public Library. Se puede unirse a Zoom desde casa o venir a Plano Community Library para ver la reunión en Zoom desde la biblioteca. Se requiere inscripción. Para inscribir para ver la reunión Zoom desde casa, escanee el código QR o use el enlace en nuestro sitio web. Para asistir a la reunión en la biblioteca de Plano, llame a 630-552-2009 para inscribir.

Writers’ Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Painting with Petite Palette: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 17. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. You’ll leave with a completed work of art. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. A $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be on hand to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state government agency or program. No registration required.

Book Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. “If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t)” by Betty White will be discussed. The book for August will be “Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder” by Joanne Fluke. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Card Making Classe: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 24. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students, and children aged 10 years and older accompanied by an adult. A $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Knit & Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday via Zoom. Members of this informal group work on their own projects, discuss types and colors of yarn and help each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website at planolibrary.info.

Knit & Crochet Group: 4 to 6 p.m. every Friday in person. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Kids’ Programs: Call 630-552-2025 to register for Kids’ Programs.

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. Monday, July 17. For independent kids aged three to six years, without an adult. Registration required. Location: Kids’ Program Room. Features simple stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program.

Rhyme Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m., 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. or 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. For babies to age three accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Location: Meeting Room. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program.

Rhyme Time en Español: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Jueves, 13 y 20 de Julio. Para bebés hasta los 3 años, con un adulto. Se requiere inscripción. Llame al 630-552-2025 para registrarse. Locación: Meeting Room. Canciones, movimiento y cuentos. Todo en Español.

Pizza & Pages, entering grades 4-5: 5 to 5:45 p.m. Thursday, July 13. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. “The Penderwicks: A Summer Tale of Four Sisters, Two Rabbits and a Very Interesting Boy” by Jane Birdsall will be discussed. Registration required.

Chicken Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15. There will be chickens in the library. Join us for chicken stories and then have a chance to meet and pet beautiful chickens. Suzanne Waldrop, owner of the silkies, will answer your questions about taking care of chickens. For children aged three years through entering fifth grade. Children under six years must be with an adult. Registration required.

Express Yourself through Art: 2 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. What’s on your mind? Come express yourself through art. We’ll provide a variety of art materials, and you bring your ideas and enthusiasm. For students entering grades 6-10. Registration required.

Sounds Fun: 6 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 2. We’ll enjoy a rhyming book together and then explore letter sounds and pre-writing skills in fun, interactive and multisensory ways. We’ll have a variety of phonics stations for self-paced exploration. Targeted to children aged three to six years, with an adult. Registration required.