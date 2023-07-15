Oswego man charged with modifying weapon to fire like machine gun

Bond has been set at $25,000 for an Oswego man charged with possessing a weapon that was modified to fire as a fully automatic machine gun.

Caleb Davis, 18, of the 400 block of Treasure Drive, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon – loaded machine gun on person/possession in passenger compartment of a motor vehicle. At approximately 9:03 p.m. June 29, officers with the Naperville Police Department observed a vehicle drive to a dimly lit area of a parking lot in the 2700 block of West 75th Street, Naperville and park the car, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers approached the car, allegedly being driven by Davis, on foot and allegedly observed the butt of a firearm protruding from the feet of the passenger in the front seat, the release stated. Davis and the passenger were then removed from the vehicle.

In searching the vehicle, officers allegedly found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with one bullet in the chamber and 34 bullets in the magazine between Davis and the center console, according to the release. The Glock was modified to allow the gun to fire as a fully automatic machine gun, the release stated.

The passenger in the vehicle had a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card and a valid concealed carry license. Davis was then taken into custody.

On July 13, DuPage County Judge Brian Telander denied the state’s motion to deny bond. He set Davis’ bond at $25,000, with 10% to apply.

“As demonstrated by this incident and other recent arrests, this department’s proactive efforts to seize illegal weapons will continue to be a priority to keep our community safe,” Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said in the release. “In this instance, the firearm was modified to make it fully automatic, which is extremely dangerous and highly illegal. Who knows what tragedy our officers may have prevented by removing it from the streets and arresting the person who allegedly possessed it? I greatly appreciate their efforts and am thankful for the collaboration we share with DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office.”

Davis’ arraignment is set for Aug. 21 in front of Telander.