Florida man faces multiple criminal sexual assault charges in Kendall County

A Florida man is being held in a county jail in that state on multiple charges of criminal sexual assault in Kendall County.

Maxwell Jordan, 30, of Leesburg, Florida, was the subject of an investigation by Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives that began late last year.

The alleged assaults involved two underage victims and occurred over the course of several years, according to the sheriff’s office.

On June 16, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jordan with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, each a Class X felony; two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, each a Class X felony; and six counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, each a Class 1 felony.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force conducted an investigation into Jordan’s whereabouts.

Jordan was ultimately located living in Florida where he was apprehended in the 1700 block of Timber Ridge Circle in Leesburg on July 13 by members of the United States Marshals’ Florida Caribbean Fugitive Task Force.

Jordan is currently being held at the Lake County jail in Florida on a no-bond warrant out of Kendall County and is awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

“The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting our most vulnerable citizens,” Sheriff Dwight Baird said. “We will not hesitate to utilize any resources necessary to hold these offenders accountable and provide survivors the justice they deserve.”