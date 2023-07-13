Yorkville police reports / July 13, 2023

Information in Police Reports / July 13, 2023 is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Burlgary to motor vehicle

A speaker and a purse valued at $300 were reported stolen from a motor vehicle at 6:54 a.m. July 5 in the 200 block of East Kendall Drive.

Theft more than $500

A business in the 200 block of East Kendall Drive reported a theft more than $500 at 4:47 p.m. July 5.

Juvenile charged in collision

A juvenile was charged with improper lane use in connection with a minor vehicle collision at 9 a.m. July 5 on Route 34 and Sycamore Drive.

Juvenile charged after traffic stop

A juvenile was charged with no valid driver’s license at 2:53 p.m. July 5 at Van Emmon and South Main streets after a traffic stop. The juvenile was released into the custody of his parents.