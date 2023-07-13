State Sen. Holmes announces summer book club for kids

State Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, recently announced the launch of a summer book club designed to encourage young readers in the 42nd Senate District to read over summer break.

To participate in the Summer Book Club, students must read eight books of their choice during the summer break, record the names of the books on a form and return the form to Holmes’ office by Aug. 18. Each student who completes the Summer Book Club will receive a gift card for a sweet treat.

The form is available now on http://senatorholmes.com in the right sidebar. Printed copies are available at the following area libraries:

Naperville Public Library - 95th Street Branch - 3015 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville 630-961-4100

Aurora Public Library District - Eola Road Branch - 555 South Eola Road, Aurora, 630-264-4117

Aurora Public Library District - West Branch - 233 South Constitution Drive, Aurora, 630-264-4117

Oswego Public Library District - Oswego Campus - 32 West Jefferson St., Oswego, 630-978-1205

Oswego Public Library District - Montgomery Campus - 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery, 630-554-3150

Messenger Public Library of North Aurora - 113 Oak St., North Aurora, 630-896-0240

Batavia Public Library - 10 South Batavia Ave., Batavia, 630-879-1393

Geneva Public Library District - 227 South Seventh St., Geneva, 630-232-0780

St. Charles Public Library District - One South Sixth Ave., St. Charles, 630-584-0076

Sugar Grove Public Library District - 125 Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove, 630-466-4686

Yorkville Public Library - 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville, 630-553-4354

Holmes’ district includes portions of Kane, Kendall and DuPage counties.