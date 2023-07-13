State Sen. Holmes announces summer book club for kids

State Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, recently announced the launch of a summer book club designed to encourage young readers in the 42nd Senate District to read over summer break.
To participate in the Summer Book Club, students must read eight books of their choice during the summer break, record the names of the books on a form and return the form to Holmes’ office by Aug. 18. Each student who completes the Summer Book Club will receive a gift card for a sweet treat.
The form is available now on http://senatorholmes.com in the right sidebar. Printed copies are available at the following area libraries:
- Naperville Public Library - 95th Street Branch - 3015 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville 630-961-4100
- Aurora Public Library District - Eola Road Branch - 555 South Eola Road, Aurora, 630-264-4117
- Aurora Public Library District - West Branch - 233 South Constitution Drive, Aurora, 630-264-4117
- Oswego Public Library District - Oswego Campus - 32 West Jefferson St., Oswego, 630-978-1205
- Oswego Public Library District - Montgomery Campus - 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery, 630-554-3150
- Messenger Public Library of North Aurora - 113 Oak St., North Aurora, 630-896-0240
- Batavia Public Library - 10 South Batavia Ave., Batavia, 630-879-1393
- Geneva Public Library District - 227 South Seventh St., Geneva, 630-232-0780
- St. Charles Public Library District - One South Sixth Ave., St. Charles, 630-584-0076
- Sugar Grove Public Library District - 125 Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove, 630-466-4686
- Yorkville Public Library - 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville, 630-553-4354
Holmes’ district includes portions of Kane, Kendall and DuPage counties.