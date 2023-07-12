Two Sandwich education professionals recognized for excellence at awards banquet

The DeKalb County Community Foundation and DeKalb County Regional Office of Education celebrated local educators during the annual Excellence in Education Awards reception.

Sandwich School District Transportation Director Sue Graham received the Support Staff of the Year award, while W.W. Woodbury Elementary School Principal Jennifer Kern was recognized as Administrator of the Year.

Other recipients included were education professionals from Genoa-Kingston and Hinckley-Big Rock school districts.

According to a news release, over the past 24 years, the event has recognized 120 educators and distributed $120,000 in awards. Winners receive a check for $1,000, an engraved clock, and a copy of ‘Lifelong Learner,’ a book on the life and legacy of Yvonne Johnson.

The Excellence in Education Awards recognizes teachers, administrators, and support staff who have inspired students to love learning and play an active role in their schools and communities in DeKalb County.

Support for the awards comes through an endowed fund at the Community Foundation created by retired Sycamore elementary school teacher Yvonne Johnson, who passed away in May. Special honor was given to her during this year’s award ceremony recognizing the amazing legacy she leaves behind, according to the release.

“The DeKalb ROE is pleased to partner with the Community Foundation as we honor the esteemed profession of education and those in the field who their peers have nominated as exhibiting excellence,” Regional Superintendent Amanda Christensen said in the release.

Additional recipients of the 2023 Excellence in Education Awards are: